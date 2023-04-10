This Week Ahead in Launches: 2023 debut week for Arianespace

While we only have two launches this week, both have potentially significant implications for the future of spaceflight and science. First up will be SpaceX’s Transporter-7 mission with a rumored new MVAC design, and the second is the launch of ESA’s JUICE mission to Jupiter’s moons.

This Week’s Launches

April 11 SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-7, 2.48 a.m. ET SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

April 13 Arianespace Ariane 5 JUICE, 8:15 a.m. ET

Sometime this week SpaceX Starship Launch License



SpaceX to launch next latest rideshare mission from California

Tonight, SpaceX is looking to launch its second rideshare mission of 2023. Transporter-7 will lift off from SLC-4E from the West Coast and carry a large selection of SmallSats to a sun-synchronous orbit. The booster for this mission is reportedly B1063, making this its 10th mission.

A significant possibility for this mission will be a modified MVac (Merlin Vacuum) nozzle extension in the second stage. We don’t know much about this new extension, but it will reportedly help SpaceX increase its launch cadence and reduce costs.

Hopefully, this will get a mention in the live stream as reports say that the reason SpaceX hasn’t been able to meet the cadence needed to reach 100 launches is because of second-stage production. Unlike the first stage and fairings, Falcon 9’s second stage is not reusable.

Arianespace to 2023 debut

Arianespace is making its debut and return to flight since the failed Vega-C launch last December. However, this will not be a Vega launch. Instead, it will be the company’s largest offering – the Ariane 5. On top of the heavy lift, the launcher will be ESA’s JUICE or Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission.

This will be Europe’s first mission to the Jovian System and will study some of the largest of Jupiter’s moons. It’s going to be one of those great morning launches, so make sure you set your alarm early enough and have some coffee brewing to be actually awake for this one. Arianespace will only have one more Ariane 5 left to launch after this mission.

Starship FAA launch license?

Not a launch, but it’s close enough for me to include in this week’s (later than usual) installment. SpaceX wants to launch its Starship rocket on its orbital flight test, but first, it needs a launch license. We are expecting that to come in from the FAA this week as the teams continue to close out issues they see.

However (there’s always one), there could be some legal challenge to the license by environmental parties. Personally, I don’t know what groups are planning this and how the process would work, but it sounds like they are waiting for the license to get a judge to put an injunction on it.

Anyways, we won’t know if this will happen until the license comes out.