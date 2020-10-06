Watch: SpaceX launching 60 internet satellites to space on thirteenth Starlink mission

September 28, 2020: “Standing down from launch of Starlink due to weather; will announce a new target launch date once confirmed,” SpaceX announces.

October 1, 2020: SpaceX plans to launch its 13th Starlink mission at 9:17 a.m. EDT. Annnd scrubbed.

October 6, 2020: Launch day returns! Liftoff is set for 7:29 a.m. ET. Watch below!

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Monday at 10:22 a.m. EDT. SpaceX is sending its thirteenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.

Falcon 9’s first stage will land autonomously on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff. Satellite deployment will occur roughly one hour after takeoff.

Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.

What to know

Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from two previous missions including Demo-2, the first flight to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean

SpaceX is also reusing one fairing half that was previously recovered from a prior mission

How to watch

Starlink live coverage will be available here:

More