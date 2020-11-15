LIVE: Watch Space Explored’s livestream of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronaut launch to ISS

Live coverage from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station of SpaceX’s first operational crew launch to the International Space Station. SpaceX will launch NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:27 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Space Explored’s livestream on location will kick off at 6:45 p.m. EST/ 3:45 p.m. PST. Tune in below and share the excitement with friends and family!

Liftoff will require weather conditions to cooperate at the launchpad as well as at several abort locations. A 50% chance of favorable weather is forecasted for today. A backup launch attempt is scheduled for Wednesday if needed.

