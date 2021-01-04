First SpaceX Falcon 9 mission of 2021 targeting mid-week launch

SpaceX is positioned to conduct its first mission in 2021 with a Falcon 9 rocket as early as this week. Originally expected to target today, the 45th Weather Squadron has published a Launch Mission Execution Forecast for the Falcon 9 TurkSat-5A mission.

The mission will also mark the first rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this year and begin what will likely be a record launch year for Kennedy Space Center and CCSFS in Florida. SpaceX also hopes to conduct a record number of launches in 2021, doubling its launch cadence from 2020.

TurkSat-5A will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Cape Canaveral as soon as 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6. The 45th Weather Squadron predicts an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions on Wednesday; weather conditions drop to a 60% chance of favorable conditions on the backup day of Thursday.

The mission will see a Turkish communications satellite built by Airbus and operated by TurkSat reach orbit for commercial and military use.

Space Explored will have on-site coverage of the Falcon 9 TurkSat-5A mission on launch day. Later this month, SpaceX is expected to conduct its Transporter-1 ride sharing mission.

Update: New target is Thursday, January 7. Stay tuned!

