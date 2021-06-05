On Thursday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9, carrying a Dragon 2 capsule to the International Space Station for CRS-22.

The day before the launch, I had the opportunity to interview Dr. Ed Kelly, the Principal Investigator on the Kidney Cells-02 experiment. Launched in the Dragon capsule during CRS-22, the Dragon and its cargo arrived at the Internation Space Station this morning. An expert in his field, Dr. Ed Kelly talked about the background leading up to the launch of this experiment. He talked about the importance of performing this experiment in microgravity, as well as how the results from the Kidney Cells-02 experiment can improve lives down here on earth. He also discussed his own interest in space, and the value the results from the experiment will have as we look toward long-duration space travel.

