SpaceX’s new droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, starts journey to Florida

When this SpaceX’s droneship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, left Port Fourchon this morning, we thought it was just for sea trials. Based on the ship’s most recent movement, it seems like ASOG is already on its way to Florida.

The Marmac 302 barge has been sitting in Port Fourchon undergoing construction into a Droneship for SpaceX. Over the past few months, we have seen the addition of thrusters, wings, a Starlink terminal, and more to convert the standard barge into an Autonomous Spaceport Droneship capable of holding a position to support a landing Falcon 9 boosters.

Our photographer Daryl Sausse has been making the trek out to the Port to grab exclusive photos to bring the most up-to-date construction updates, but now those construction updates are coming to an end.

SpaceX droneship starts its journey

Based on the tracking information from the tug Finn Falgout this morning, we all believed that ASOG would be heading out to the Gulf to conduct sea trials before returning to Port Fourchon. This seemed to be confirmed when Elon Musk shared drone video of ASOG conducting sea trials. Based on the most recent satellite tracking data, however, it seems more plausible that ASOG’s trip to Florida has already begun.

ASOG will be coming to Port Canaveral, joining the droneship Just Read the Instructions. It will support Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy missions launching from Florida.

