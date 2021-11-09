Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch third ISS crew rotation mission for NASA [Update: Nov. 9 weather report, L-1 day]

SpaceX’s third operational mission with NASA of their Crew Dragon vehicle, Crew-3, is planning to take flight early Halloween morning. This mission will carry four astronauts, three NASA and one ESA, to the International Space Station with additional supplies and experiments. Learn more about the launch and view updates on Crew-3’s status below. The launch has been delayed over a week due to several factors but SpaceX could see a solid opportunity to launch this week.

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 9:03 p.m EST

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (B1067-2)

Capsule: Dragon Endurance (C210-1)

Crew Position Agency Raja Chari Commander NASA Thomas Marshburn Pilot NASA Kayla Barron Mission Specialist NASA Matthias Maurer Mission Specialist ESA

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station, Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is a crew-rated variant of the Dragon 2 capsule used to shuttle cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract. The first (uncrewed) Crew Dragon took flight in March of 2019 for a week-long test in space. This was followed by an in-flight abort test and crewed test flight before being certified by NASA.

The Dragon capsule, while initially designed to land propulsively, splashes down in the ocean under the descent of four parachutes and can be reused for future crewed missions.

Dragon Endurance

Crew Dragon Endurance is a brand new spacecraft built to meet the demand of commercially purchased missions. The members of Crew-3, being its maiden crew, got the chance to choose the capsule’s name, its original designation being C210. They choose the name to honor the hard work of the SpaceX and NASA teams getting them ready for their flight to space. The name also nods to the ship used by Sir Ernest Shackleton on his expedition to the Antarctic.

The Rocket

SpaceX will be launching the next crew to the ISS on their workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. Nine Merlin engines power the rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin engine on the second stage. The Falcon 9 became crew rated after the success of the DM-2 mission in 2020 and has launched to date 126 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Booster

SpaceX will be using a flight-proven booster again to launch Crew-3, B1067-2. This Falcon 9 booster first flew on CRS-22 back in June and landed successfully on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You. Now, B1067 will launch its first crewed mission on a similar trajectory, north-east, along the coastline of the United States.

B1067 returning from launch on droneship Of Course I Still Love You. Credit: Jared Locke / Space Explored

Today’s L-1 day weather report is full of mixed thoughts post-Crew-2 return. While it is great to see no change in tomorrow’s launch forecast, the backup windows have gotten worse. For tomorrow we still have an 80% chance of GO for launch weather, with the only concern being cumulus clouds. We also still have nothing but “low” concerns for any additional risk criteria.

Now for Thursday’s launch chances, they have dropped significantly. We were already looking at a decreased probability of good weather on Thursday and Friday. However, Thursday’s probability has fallen to 60%, and additional risks have shown back up. Moderate upper-level winds and recovery weather put a pin in a solid chance of launching if Crew-3 is delayed a day.

This is a concern because we don’t know what Crew-2’s fourth parachute anomaly will mean for Crew-3’s launch. While Dragon Endeavour experienced nominal descent rates, NASA and SpaceX will want to understand what happened and make sure that won’t happen again six months from now. We should learn more during tonight’s pre-launch press conference.

SpaceX Crew-2 descending under three full parachutes and one slow to unfurl parachute. Credit: NASA

We may see a final weather report tomorrow morning from Space Launch Delta 45, but this might have been the final one if the launch is a GO for tomorrow.

Comeback on launch day for live updates on SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch.

Crew-3 launch delays and weather reports history

November 9 (L-1 day) weather report: 80% potential GO No additional risk criteria

November 8 (L-2 days) weather report: 80% potential GO No additional risk criteria

November 7 (L-3 days) weather report: 80% potential GO No additional risk criteria

Launch delayed until November 10 due to the return of Crew-2

Launch delayed until November 8 due to unfavorable weather.

November 3 (L-3 days) weather report: 40% potential GO High ascent corridor and booster recoveries Moderate upper-level wind shear

Launch delayed until November 6 at 11:36 p.m. EDT due to “minor medical issue.” NASA states an “indirect handover [with Crew-2] would be at play” if Crew-3 is delayed further.

November 1 (L-2 days) weather report: 80% potential GO No additional risk criteria

Launch delayed to November 3 at 3:10 a.m. due to poor weather conditions.

NASA and SpaceX give GO to continue to launch after completing its Launch Readiness Review.

October 29 (L-2 days) weather report: 80% potential GO High risk for ascent corridor recovery Moderate for booster recovery and solar activity

October 28 (L-3 days) weather report: 80% potential GO High risk for ascent corridor recovery

Launch date for October 31 at 2:21 a.m. EDT

