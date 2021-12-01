Watch Vice President Kamala Harris chair her inaugural National Space Council meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris heads up her first National Space Council meeting since the Biden administration took office in January. Learn more about the meeting here.

More context from NASA:

Vice President Kamala Harris chairs her first National Space Council meeting on Dec. 1, 2021, at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will join the vice president to deliver remarks. The council advises the president on America’s space policy and strategy, and reviews the nation’s long-range goals for space activities.

The meeting begins about 30 minutes into the video livestream.

Also in attendance is former astronaut turned US Senator from Arizona Mark Kelly. Stay tuned to Space Explored as we cover the contents of the meeting after it wraps.

Related

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!