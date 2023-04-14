Launch Spotlight: ViaSat-3 – SpaceX set to launch the first fully expendable Falcon Heavy

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon Heavy from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 18, 2022, at 7:29 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the ViaSat-3 Americas communication satellite alongside Astranis Arcturus telecommunications satellite and the G-Space 1 CubeSat.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: April 18, 2023, 7:29 p.m. EDT
Payloads: ViaSat-3 Americas. Arcturus, and G-Space 1
Rocket: Falcon Heavy (B-1052, 1053, and 1068)
Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
Destination: Geostationary Earth Orbit
Landing Site: None, fully expendable mission
The Mission
SpaceX is set to launch the ViaSat-3 Americas Ka-band satellite, the Astranis Arcturus telecommunications satellite, and the G-Space 1 CubeSat to Geostationary Earth Orbit. This is the first Falcon Heavy to launch in a fully expendable configuration as the mission demands every ounce of performance the rocket can provide.
The Boosters
The three boosters being used for the ViaSat-3 mission include B-1052, 1053, and 1068. Head below for their flight manifests.
B-1052
- ArabSat-6A (FH Side)
- STP-2 (FH Side)
- CSG-2
- Starlink Group 4-10
- Starlink Group 4-18
- KPLO
- Starlink Group 4-20
B-1053
- ArabSat-6A (FH Side)
- STP-2 (FH Side)
B-1068
- No prior flights
The Weather
April 18, 2022
- TBA% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- TBA
- Risk(s):
- TBA
24-hour Delay
- TBA% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- TBA
- Risk(s):
- TBA
Read the full forecast here
Last Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:05 p.m. EDT
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Tuesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published
Featured Image: USSF-67 – Jared Locke for Space Explored
