Launch Spotlight: ViaSat-3 – SpaceX set to launch the first fully expendable Falcon Heavy

Jared Locke -
SpaceflightSpaceXLC-39ALaunchFalcon Heavy
spacex falcon heavy ussf-67 liftoff

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon Heavy from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 18, 2022, at 7:29 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the ViaSat-3 Americas communication satellite alongside Astranis Arcturus telecommunications satellite and the G-Space 1 CubeSat.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: April 18, 2023, 7:29 p.m. EDT

Payloads: ViaSat-3 Americas. Arcturus, and G-Space 1

Rocket: Falcon Heavy (B-1052, 1053, and 1068)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Geostationary Earth Orbit

Landing Site: None, fully expendable mission

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the ViaSat-3 Americas Ka-band satellite, the Astranis Arcturus telecommunications satellite, and the G-Space 1 CubeSat to Geostationary Earth Orbit. This is the first Falcon Heavy to launch in a fully expendable configuration as the mission demands every ounce of performance the rocket can provide.

The Boosters

The three boosters being used for the ViaSat-3 mission include B-1052, 1053, and 1068. Head below for their flight manifests.

B-1052

  • ArabSat-6A (FH Side)
  • STP-2 (FH Side)
  • CSG-2
  • Starlink Group 4-10
  • Starlink Group 4-18
  • KPLO
  • Starlink Group 4-20

B-1053

  • ArabSat-6A (FH Side)
  • STP-2 (FH Side)

B-1068

  • No prior flights

The Weather

April 18, 2022

  • TBA% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • TBA
  • Risk(s):
    • TBA

24-hour Delay

  • TBA% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • TBA
  • Risk(s):
    • TBA

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:05 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Tuesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published

Featured Image: USSF-67 – Jared Locke for Space Explored

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

LC-39A

Built in 1967, Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) was originally designed to accommodate the large Saturn V rockets that launched astronauts on Apollo missions to the…
Launch Falcon Heavy

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared is a Photographer and Writer for Space Explored based out of Orlando, FL

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

How many rockets has SpaceX launched so far in 2023?
Launch Spotlight: CRS-27 – SpaceX set to launch the 2...
SpaceX successfully launches Crew-6 mission
This week ahead in rocket launches: Relativity tries ag...
The week ahead in rocket launches: Relativity debut, On...
This week ahead in rocket launches: Quiet week with pos...
CRS-27 Dragon sending fresh science, hardware to Space ...
Launch Spotlight: SES-18/19 – SpaceX set to launch ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments