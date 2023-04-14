Launch Spotlight: ViaSat-3 – SpaceX set to launch the first fully expendable Falcon Heavy

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon Heavy from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 18, 2022, at 7:29 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the ViaSat-3 Americas communication satellite alongside Astranis Arcturus telecommunications satellite and the G-Space 1 CubeSat.

Launch Overview Launch Date: April 18, 2023, 7:29 p.m. EDT Payloads: ViaSat-3 Americas. Arcturus, and G-Space 1 Rocket: Falcon Heavy (B-1052, 1053, and 1068) Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Destination: Geostationary Earth Orbit Landing Site: None, fully expendable mission

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the ViaSat-3 Americas Ka-band satellite, the Astranis Arcturus telecommunications satellite, and the G-Space 1 CubeSat to Geostationary Earth Orbit. This is the first Falcon Heavy to launch in a fully expendable configuration as the mission demands every ounce of performance the rocket can provide.

The Boosters

The three boosters being used for the ViaSat-3 mission include B-1052, 1053, and 1068. Head below for their flight manifests.

B-1052 ArabSat-6A (FH Side)

STP-2 (FH Side)

CSG-2

Starlink Group 4-10

Starlink Group 4-18

KPLO

Starlink Group 4-20 B-1053 ArabSat-6A (FH Side)

STP-2 (FH Side) B-1068 No prior flights

The Weather April 18, 2022 TBA% GO

Primary Concern(s): TBA

Risk(s): TBA

24-hour Delay TBA% GO

Primary Concern(s): TBA

Risk(s): TBA



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:05 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Tuesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published

