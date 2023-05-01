FAA sued over SpaceX Starship launch and explosion

Five environmental and cultural-heritage organizations have sued the FAA for allowing SpaceX’s Starship rocket to launch from Boca Chica Beach in South Texas. The concerns point toward the possibility of harming the wildlife home to many endangered wildlife and restricting the cultural lands of the Comecrudo people.

What are they seeing for?

The organizations allege that the FAA violated the National Environment Policy Act with its allowance of SpaceX’s Starship test launch two weeks ago. In court documents obtained by CNBC, the groups said that after the launch, “the launch pad was destroyed, scattering debris and ash over a large area, including adjacent lands that provide habitat for endangered species.”

Much of the document echoes complaints heard during the FAA’s public comment period when it was under its environmental review of SpaceX’s Starship launches. The FAA eventually gave SpaceX a “finding of no significant impact,” clearing the company to launch. SpaceX then received a license from the FAA to launch its first Starship rocket on April 14 and completed that launch on April 20.

While the main concern will be Starship’s effect on wildlife, like that Boca Chica Beach is a stop for migrating birds, north and south. The document also lays out concern for the Comecrudo people, who view Boca Chica beach as sacred. Also known as the Carrizo people, they were indigenous people of Mexico that resided in the Rio Grande Valley but are not recognized by the United States, Texas, or other recognized tribes. It doesn’t mean they don’t have a case. I’m no expert in Native American laws… or law in general.

Damage underneath Starship’s Orbital Launch Mount. Image: SpaceX

Right now, it looks like the suit is based on the lack of an Environmental Impact Statement and that the FAA broke the law by relying on a Programmatic Environmental Assessment put together by SpaceX and other agencies.

Is this lawsuit crazy?

Maybe, but also, I’m not surprised. A lot of things happened last month that I don’t think many people thought would. This is a first-of-its-kind rocket; sometimes, you just have to launch it to see what it can do. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has already stated there are a lot of changes that will have to be made not to have that happen again the next time.

It’s essential to think about the environment here on Earth as we look to colonize space. But we also must ensure that train of thought doesn’t impede our progress. So where do we draw the line? I sure as heck don’t know, and that’s why we have the court system.

I wouldn’t be surprised if an injunction is put to SpaceX’s ability to launch from South Texas, and the court system isn’t known for being speedy. So began, the very messy Starship times have.