Space Explored Podcast 70: What is Starship V2?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Dec 1 2023 - 9:49 am PT
This week Seth and Jared discuss a lot of news about rockets currently in development: Starship Flight 2, Vulcan, New Glenn, and Ariane 6. Also, we breakdown what exactly Starship V2 could be.

The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.