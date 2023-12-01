Space Explored Podcast 70: What is Starship V2?

This week Seth and Jared discuss a lot of news about rockets currently in development: Starship Flight 2, Vulcan, New Glenn, and Ariane 6. Also, we breakdown what exactly Starship V2 could be.

Subscribe:

The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.

Read more

Follow Jared on his socials:

Threads: @hyprlyte

Instagram: @hyprlyte

Join Seth in the Space Explored Discord:

Discord

Catch on past Space Explored Podcast episodes: