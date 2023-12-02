ESA gives Ariane 6 a launch date after big test

Image: Arianespace

ESA has shared a timeline for what is left for Ariane 6 before launching its first mission. The new heavy lift rocket has two more ground tests on the booster and upper stage before a launch window opens up targeting mid-June to July 2024.

Ariane 6 launch NET mid-June 2024

After completing a long duration hot firing of the booster’s main engine, ESA is now sharing a launch window for Ariane 6’s first flight. The rocket still has a few more tests too complete before we get to that point, and finishing production of the first rocket, but this great news for a continent that needs a competitive heavy lift launcher… yesterday.

ESA and its Ariane 6 partners completed a static firing of a Vulcain 2.1 engine on a test rocket down in French Guiana on Thanksgiving day, for us here in the States. While the test was suppose to be close to 800 seconds long, it ended up only being just over 700 seconds.

This was due to a conservative value set on a sensor to tell if the fuel tank was empty. The planned duration was much longer than any burn Ariane 6 would see during a real launch and would have been only a few seconds short of an actual flight. Since the value was known to be conservative and would be changed after testing, ESA determined the test a success.

Next up for the Ariane 6 will be two more tests on the booster and upper stage. First, on December 7, ESA along side the DLR (German space agency) will conduct a hot fire test of the upper stage in Germany. The test will push the stage to perform in “degraded conditions.”

Second will be another wet dress rehearsal and short hot fire down in French Guiana on the Ariane 6 test article. Similar to the upper stage test, this one will be for “anticipating degraded cases to ensure launcher robustness.” The test is set for December 15.

Finally comes launch. If the Ariane 6’s different components pass these tests and Arianespace can finish the flight ready rocket in time, ESA is hoping to launch the first Ariane 6 in a window opening mid-June and extending into July 2024.

2024: The year of new heavy launchers

The Ariane 6 isn’t the only rocket planning on coming online in 2024. Similar to 2022 and SmallSat launchers, 2024 is set for several debuts of new medium-heavy lift rockets.

The first to attempt operational missions will be ULA and its Vulcan rocket. Although Vulcan’s first launch window opens on Christmas Eve 2023, the only three day window do to its lunar mission doesn’t strike confidence in me it will take place this year. The company has a similar window in January, where I see a more likelihood of a first flight.

Second will most likely be Ariane 6 in the early summer. However, during the upcoming Mars launch window, Blue Origin will attempt to fly its first New Glenn rocket from Florida. This has to be the most exciting launch everyone is looking forward to next year.

Third is Rocket Lab‘s Neutron rocket. Moving from small lift to medium and heavy, Rocket Lab will attempt to directly compete with most of what SpaceX’s Falcon 9 can do. The company is hesitant to announced any solid timelines, but work is already underway for a launch pad and support infrastructure on Wallops Island.

Breaking the medium to heavy launch rule is Astra, who plans to fly its Rocket 4 or Launch System 2, whatever they’re calling it these days, early next year. However, the company has to survive before any launch timeline is believed to be reasonable. Astra recently defaulted on a loan and has nearly ran out of cash.

Oh yeah and 2024 might just be a breakout year for SpaceX‘s Starship rocket. Just in time for much of the industry to finally start catching up to its Falcon 9.