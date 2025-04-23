 Skip to main content

How many rockets has SpaceX launched in 2025?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Apr 23 2025 - 1:08 pm PT
6 Comments
Image: SpaceX

Once again, SpaceX is hoping to break records with a staggering 175 to 180 launches for the year – and that’s just for Falcons. This could also be Starship‘s biggest year yet, and maybe even by the end of it, it’s an operational rocket. Keep track of SpaceX’s progress with the list below of SpaceX’s launches for 2025.

So far, SpaceX has launched 47 rocket in 2025: 45 Falcon 9, zero Falcon Heavies, and two Starships.

SpaceX 2025 launches at a glance

Starship not included in success and launch rates.

Number of launches: 48 (Falcon 9: 46, Falcon Heavy: 0, Starship 2)

Non-Starlink missions: 17

Reused boosters: 43

Launch success rate: 100%

Launch rate: 2.43 days

East Coast launches: 30 (LC-39A: 10, SLC-40: 20)

Gulf Coast launches: 2 (Starbase)

West Coast launches: 15 (SLC-4E)

Total payload mass: ~521,496 kg (Not including classified and rideshare missions or crew)

Total crew: 8 (Government: 4, Commercial: 4)

Landings at a glance

Starship not included

Number of landings: 45 (Ground: 9, Droneship: 36)

Landing success rate: 98%

Ground landings: 9 (LZ-1: 4, LZ-2: 1, LZ-4: 4)

Droneship landings: 36 (OCISLY: 11, JRTI: 12, ASOG: 13)

SpaceX hoping for biweekly Starship flights

2024 was the year SpaceX got serious about getting Starship testing underway. With four test flights, a successful landing, and multiple successful splashdowns, I think it’s safe to say they succeeded there.

For 2025, SpaceX’s goal is to get Starship as close to operational as they can. That means testing the Starlink deployment system, getting to orbit, and maybe even deploying real satellites into orbit. SpaceX is lining up to get approval from the FAA for 25 Starship launches a year, putting them at a launch nearly every other week.

With how much progress the company made with only four flights, seeing how Starship operates after another 20 or so is going to be game-changing. SpaceX will also be debuting Starship’s Block 2 variant, increasing performance but decreasing payload space. Block 3 will fix that, but for now, this might be the version that gets Starship past development and into operational use.

Moving back to Falcon 9s and Heavies, the manifest is packed with both commercial and Starlink missions already for SpaceX. Since launches have ramped up a few years ago, Starlink has made up the vast majority of SpaceX’s yearly launch count. That is expected again for 2025.

SpaceX President and COO, Gwynne Shotwell, shared late last year that SpaceX is hoping for 175 to 180 Falcon 9 launches this year. It is likely that SpaceX won’t meet that goal but will get close, possibly 160 to 170. However, that will come from an increase in launches from both coasts.

With Starship possibly coming online and expected to begin launching full-size Starlink V2 satellites, SpaceX is anticipated to move all Starlink missions over to Starship. So does that mean that the days are numbered for the large number of Falcon launches? After this year, possibly.

It will all depend on the progress SpaceX makes on Starship by the end of this year and how quickly the company wants to shift its attention to building the larger satellites. It’s more than possible that there will be some overlap in which rocket takes on the Starlink launching duties.

Commercial crews galore

It seems like every year more billionaires are coming up with reasons to fly to space. Now that SpaceX has proven its willingness to take on private customers, there could be just as many, or more, private crewed missions this year than NASA ones.

There will be at least one Axiom flight coming this year; no details as to who is flying on that mission have been released. There is also Fram2, a polar private mission that is being funded by a Chinese crypto investor.

Finally, Vast is hoping to take flight this year with its first mission to its commercial space station, Haven-1. The company is reportedly working well towards this goal, launching Haven-1 sometime later this year and is then expected to fly a crewed mission to it called Vast-1.

If all of this takes place this year, alongside the two NASA ISS crew rotations, it will be another exciting year of crewed flight from SpaceX.

List of SpaceX launches in 2025

Date (UTC)MissionRocket / Booster(s)Launch PadLanding
January 4Thuraya 4-NGSFalcon 9 (B1073.20)SLC-40ASOG
January 6Starlink Group 6-71Falcon 9 (B1077.17)SLC-40JRTI
January 8Starlink Group 12-11Falcon 9 (B1086.3)LC-39AASOG
January 10NROL-153Falcon 9 (B1071.22)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 10Starlink Group 12-12Falcon 9 (B1067.25)SLC-40JRTI
January 13Starlink Group 12-4Falcon 9 (B1080.15)SLC-40ASOG
January 14Transporter-12Falcon 9 (B1088.2)SLC-4ELZ-4
January 15Blue Ghost Mission 1Falcon 9 (B1085.5)LC-39AJRTI
January 16Starship Flight 7Starship (Ship 33,
Booster 14)		OLP-ACatch
January 21Starlink Group 13-1Falcon 9 (B1083.8)LC-39AASOG
January 21Starlink Group 11-8Falcon 9 (B1082.10)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 24Starlink Group 11-6Falcon 9 (B1063.23)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 27Starlink Group 12-7Falcon 9 (B1076.20)SLC-40ASOG
January 30Spainsat NG IFalcon 9 (B1073.21)LC-39ANo Attempt
February 1Starlink Group 11-4Falcon (B1075.17)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 4Starlink Group 12-3)Falcon 9 (B1069.21)SLC-40JRTI
February 4WorldView Legion 5 & 6Falcon 9 (B1086.4)LC-39ALZ-1
February 8Starlink Group 12-9Falcon 9 (B1078.17)SLC-40ASOG
February 11Starlink Group 11-10Falcon 9 (B1071.23)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 11Starlink Group 12-18Falcon 9 (B1077.18)SLC-40JRTI
February 15Starlink Group 12-8Falcon 9 (B1067.26)SLC-40ASOG
February 18Starlink Group 10-12Falcon 9 (B1080.16)SLC-40JRTI
February 21Starlink Group 12-14Falcon 9 (B1076.21)SLC-40ASOG
February 23Starlink Group 15-1Falcon 9 (B1082.11)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 27IM-2Falcon 9 (B1083.9)LC-39AASOG
February 27Starlink Group 12-13Falcon 9 (B1092.1)SLC-40JRTI
March 3Starlink Group 12-20Falcon 9 (B1086.5)SLC-40JRTI (Failed)
March 6Starship Flight 8Starship (Ship 34,
Booster 15)		OLP-ACatch
March 12SPHEREx / PUNCHFalcon 9 (B1088.3)SLC-4ELZ-4
March 13Starlink Group 12-21Falcon 9 (B1069.22)SLC-40ASOG
March 14Crew-10Falcon 9 (B1090.2)
Dragon Endurance
(C210.4)		LC-39ALZ-1
March 15Transporter-13Falcon 9 (B1081.13)SLC-4ELZ-4
March 15Starlink Group 12-16Falcon 9 (B1078.18)SLC-40JRTI
March 18Starlink Group 12-25Falcon 9 (B1077.19)SLC-40ASOG
March 21NROL-57Falcon 9 (B1088.4)SLC-4ELZ-4
March 24NROL-69Falcon 9 (B1092.2)SLC-40LZ-1
March 26Starlink Group 11-7Falcon 9 (B1063.24)SLC-4EOCISLY
March 31Starlink Group 6-80Falcon 9 (B1080.17)SLC-40JRTI
April 1FRAM2Falcon 9 (B1085.6)
Dragon Resilience
(C207.4)		LC-39AASOG
April 4Starlink Group 11-13Falcon 9 (B1088.5)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 6Starlink Group 6-72Falcon 9 (B1078.19)SLC-40JRTI
April 7Starlink Group 11-11Falcon 9 (B1093.1)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 12NROL-192Falcon 9 (B1071.24)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 13Starlink Group 12-17Falcon 9 (B1083.10)LC-39AASOG
April 14Starlink Group 6-73Falcon 9 (B1067.27)SLC-40JRTI
April 20NROL-145Falcon 9 (B1082.12)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 21SpaceX CRS-32Falcon 9 (B1092.3)LC-39ALZ-1
April 22Bandwagon-3Falcon 9 (B1090.3)SLC-40LZ-2

