Once again, SpaceX is hoping to break records with a staggering 175 to 180 launches for the year – and that’s just for Falcons. This could also be Starship‘s biggest year yet, and maybe even by the end of it, it’s an operational rocket. Keep track of SpaceX’s progress with the list below of SpaceX’s launches for 2025.

How many rockets has SpaceX launched in 2025? So far, SpaceX has launched 47 rocket in 2025: 45 Falcon 9, zero Falcon Heavies, and two Starships.

SpaceX 2025 launches at a glance

Starship not included in success and launch rates.

Number of launches: 48 (Falcon 9: 46, Falcon Heavy: 0, Starship 2)

Non-Starlink missions: 17

Reused boosters: 43

Launch success rate: 100%

Launch rate: 2.43 days

East Coast launches: 30 (LC-39A: 10, SLC-40: 20)

Gulf Coast launches: 2 (Starbase)

West Coast launches: 15 (SLC-4E)

Total payload mass: ~521,496 kg (Not including classified and rideshare missions or crew)

Total crew: 8 (Government: 4, Commercial: 4)

Landings at a glance

Starship not included

Number of landings: 45 (Ground: 9, Droneship: 36)

Landing success rate: 98%

Ground landings: 9 (LZ-1: 4, LZ-2: 1, LZ-4: 4)

Droneship landings: 36 (OCISLY: 11, JRTI: 12, ASOG: 13)

SpaceX hoping for biweekly Starship flights

2024 was the year SpaceX got serious about getting Starship testing underway. With four test flights, a successful landing, and multiple successful splashdowns, I think it’s safe to say they succeeded there.

For 2025, SpaceX’s goal is to get Starship as close to operational as they can. That means testing the Starlink deployment system, getting to orbit, and maybe even deploying real satellites into orbit. SpaceX is lining up to get approval from the FAA for 25 Starship launches a year, putting them at a launch nearly every other week.

With how much progress the company made with only four flights, seeing how Starship operates after another 20 or so is going to be game-changing. SpaceX will also be debuting Starship’s Block 2 variant, increasing performance but decreasing payload space. Block 3 will fix that, but for now, this might be the version that gets Starship past development and into operational use.

Last year for Starlink filled Falcon manifests?

Moving back to Falcon 9s and Heavies, the manifest is packed with both commercial and Starlink missions already for SpaceX. Since launches have ramped up a few years ago, Starlink has made up the vast majority of SpaceX’s yearly launch count. That is expected again for 2025.

SpaceX President and COO, Gwynne Shotwell, shared late last year that SpaceX is hoping for 175 to 180 Falcon 9 launches this year. It is likely that SpaceX won’t meet that goal but will get close, possibly 160 to 170. However, that will come from an increase in launches from both coasts.

With Starship possibly coming online and expected to begin launching full-size Starlink V2 satellites, SpaceX is anticipated to move all Starlink missions over to Starship. So does that mean that the days are numbered for the large number of Falcon launches? After this year, possibly.

It will all depend on the progress SpaceX makes on Starship by the end of this year and how quickly the company wants to shift its attention to building the larger satellites. It’s more than possible that there will be some overlap in which rocket takes on the Starlink launching duties.

Commercial crews galore

It seems like every year more billionaires are coming up with reasons to fly to space. Now that SpaceX has proven its willingness to take on private customers, there could be just as many, or more, private crewed missions this year than NASA ones.

There will be at least one Axiom flight coming this year; no details as to who is flying on that mission have been released. There is also Fram2, a polar private mission that is being funded by a Chinese crypto investor.

Finally, Vast is hoping to take flight this year with its first mission to its commercial space station, Haven-1. The company is reportedly working well towards this goal, launching Haven-1 sometime later this year and is then expected to fly a crewed mission to it called Vast-1.

If all of this takes place this year, alongside the two NASA ISS crew rotations, it will be another exciting year of crewed flight from SpaceX.

List of SpaceX launches in 2025

Date (UTC) Mission Rocket / Booster(s) Launch Pad Landing January 4 Thuraya 4-NGS Falcon 9 (B1073.20) SLC-40 ASOG January 6 Starlink Group 6-71 Falcon 9 (B1077.17) SLC-40 JRTI January 8 Starlink Group 12-11 Falcon 9 (B1086.3) LC-39A ASOG January 10 NROL-153 Falcon 9 (B1071.22) SLC-4E OCISLY January 10 Starlink Group 12-12 Falcon 9 (B1067.25) SLC-40 JRTI January 13 Starlink Group 12-4 Falcon 9 (B1080.15) SLC-40 ASOG January 14 Transporter-12 Falcon 9 (B1088.2) SLC-4E LZ-4 January 15 Blue Ghost Mission 1 Falcon 9 (B1085.5) LC-39A JRTI January 16 Starship Flight 7 Starship (Ship 33,

Booster 14) OLP-A Catch January 21 Starlink Group 13-1 Falcon 9 (B1083.8) LC-39A ASOG January 21 Starlink Group 11-8 Falcon 9 (B1082.10) SLC-4E OCISLY January 24 Starlink Group 11-6 Falcon 9 (B1063.23) SLC-4E OCISLY January 27 Starlink Group 12-7 Falcon 9 (B1076.20) SLC-40 ASOG January 30 Spainsat NG I Falcon 9 (B1073.21) LC-39A No Attempt February 1 Starlink Group 11-4 Falcon (B1075.17) SLC-4E OCISLY February 4 Starlink Group 12-3) Falcon 9 (B1069.21) SLC-40 JRTI February 4 WorldView Legion 5 & 6 Falcon 9 (B1086.4) LC-39A LZ-1 February 8 Starlink Group 12-9 Falcon 9 (B1078.17) SLC-40 ASOG February 11 Starlink Group 11-10 Falcon 9 (B1071.23) SLC-4E OCISLY February 11 Starlink Group 12-18 Falcon 9 (B1077.18) SLC-40 JRTI February 15 Starlink Group 12-8 Falcon 9 (B1067.26) SLC-40 ASOG February 18 Starlink Group 10-12 Falcon 9 (B1080.16) SLC-40 JRTI February 21 Starlink Group 12-14 Falcon 9 (B1076.21) SLC-40 ASOG February 23 Starlink Group 15-1 Falcon 9 (B1082.11) SLC-4E OCISLY February 27 IM-2 Falcon 9 (B1083.9) LC-39A ASOG February 27 Starlink Group 12-13 Falcon 9 (B1092.1) SLC-40 JRTI March 3 Starlink Group 12-20 Falcon 9 (B1086.5) SLC-40 JRTI (Failed) March 6 Starship Flight 8 Starship (Ship 34,

Booster 15) OLP-A Catch March 12 SPHEREx / PUNCH Falcon 9 (B1088.3) SLC-4E LZ-4 March 13 Starlink Group 12-21 Falcon 9 (B1069.22) SLC-40 ASOG March 14 Crew-10 Falcon 9 (B1090.2)

Dragon Endurance

(C210.4) LC-39A LZ-1 March 15 Transporter-13 Falcon 9 (B1081.13) SLC-4E LZ-4 March 15 Starlink Group 12-16 Falcon 9 (B1078.18) SLC-40 JRTI March 18 Starlink Group 12-25 Falcon 9 (B1077.19) SLC-40 ASOG March 21 NROL-57 Falcon 9 (B1088.4) SLC-4E LZ-4 March 24 NROL-69 Falcon 9 (B1092.2) SLC-40 LZ-1 March 26 Starlink Group 11-7 Falcon 9 (B1063.24) SLC-4E OCISLY March 31 Starlink Group 6-80 Falcon 9 (B1080.17) SLC-40 JRTI April 1 FRAM2 Falcon 9 (B1085.6)

Dragon Resilience

(C207.4) LC-39A ASOG April 4 Starlink Group 11-13 Falcon 9 (B1088.5) SLC-4E OCISLY April 6 Starlink Group 6-72 Falcon 9 (B1078.19) SLC-40 JRTI April 7 Starlink Group 11-11 Falcon 9 (B1093.1) SLC-4E OCISLY April 12 NROL-192 Falcon 9 (B1071.24) SLC-4E OCISLY April 13 Starlink Group 12-17 Falcon 9 (B1083.10) LC-39A ASOG April 14 Starlink Group 6-73 Falcon 9 (B1067.27) SLC-40 JRTI April 20 NROL-145 Falcon 9 (B1082.12) SLC-4E OCISLY April 21 SpaceX CRS-32 Falcon 9 (B1092.3) LC-39A LZ-1 April 22 Bandwagon-3 Falcon 9 (B1090.3) SLC-40 LZ-2

