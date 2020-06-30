Watch: SpaceX launching GPS III Space Vehicle 3 satellite with improved anti-jamming and accuracy

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station this afternoon at 3:55 p.m. EDT. SpaceX is sending the GPS III Space Vehicle 3 to space to join a constellation of 31 existing global positioning system satellites operated by the United States.

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on the SpaceX droneship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean 8 minutes 30 seconds after liftoff. The GPS III satellite payload will be deployed in space 1 hour and 29 minutes after liftoff.

Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.

What to know

Lockheed Martin produces the GPS III for the Global Positioning Systems Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center

GPS III touts three times more accuracy and eight times improved anti-jamming capability than the previous generation system

GPS III Space Vehicle 3 Mission has a 15 minute launch window from 3:55 to 4:10 p.m. EDT

A backup launch window opens on Wednesday, July 1, at 3:51 p.m. EDT

How to watch

Falcon 9 launch coverage will begin 15 minutes before liftoff at 3:40 p.m. EDT today:

More