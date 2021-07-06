Space Explored Podcast 24: Transporter-2, Elon vs Tory, and Branson vs Bezos

This week Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss SpaceX’s most recent launch, Starship’s new naming scheme, and the chaos that went on between the industry’s leaders.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- Elon tweets this week: Elon fires shots at ULA & Blue Origin, Starship Superheavy and Raptor updates
- SpaceX launches 88 satellites during second dedicated rideshare mission [Gallery]
- Scoop: Base portion of SLS Pathfinder arrives at U.S. Space & Rocket Center after NASA donation
- Watch OneWeb launch 36 internet satellites for service in the Arctic, UK, Canada, and Alaska
- Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson set to go to space 9 days before Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin
- Blue Origin announces notable crewmember to join Jeff Bezos on upcoming New Shepard launch
- Elon Musk taunts ULA and Blue Origin after rogue plane and regulation delay SpaceX rocket launch
- [Update: Succesful orbit and payload deployment] How to watch Virgin Orbit’s second flight of 2021
