When is the next SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch?

What do you get when you take three Falcon 9 boosters and strap them together? Well, a Falcon Heavy of course. The second most powerful rocket (just recently passed by NASA’s Space Launch System), SpaceX doesn’t get to launch it often, but when they do, everyone wants to see it. The next Falcon Heavy launch is scheduled for no earlier than January 2023 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The next SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch is USSF-67

While the launch of USSF-44 felt like it was just the other week, we won’t have to wait long for the next Falcon Heavy launch from SpaceX. USSF-67 is slated to be the next mission and is currently scheduled for no earlier than January 2023. This will be similar to the USSF-44 as it will be a classified payload for the Department of Defense and will launch its satellites directly into a geosynchronous orbit around Earth. Meaning we’ll once again see the center core booster expended after its flight.

While the Falcon 9 is known for its high launch cadence, it will only be SpaceX’s fifth Falcon Heavy launch since it debuted in February 2018. But that is looking to change now as SpaceX begins launching missions for the Space Force under its national security launch contract. In the past, these payloads would have flown on one of United Launch Alliance’s rockets, SpaceX has taken a large chunk of the launches away for its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

The iconic sonic booms will once again be heard over the Space Coast as this mission will feature the crowd-pleasing double booster landing at LZ-1 and 2. Falcon 9 boosters 1064 and 1065 will be reused for this mission, first flying on the USSF-44 Falcon Heavy launch.

Dual Falcon Heavy booster landings after debut launch in 2018. Credit: SpaceX

How to watch SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch

Like all previous SpaceX launches, we expect to see full coverage of the Falcon Heavy launch through the company’s YouTube channel. There will likely be two streams, one with a host and plenty of views of the rocket and another with launch control audio and a clean pad feed. Both will begin sometime before the launch on Tuesday. We should see the mission control audio begin at least 40 minutes before the flight, but the hosted stream will most likely begin at T-15 minutes, like USSF-44.

List of previous launches

Mission Name Launch Date Notes Falcon Heavy Demo February 6, 2018 Launched Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into a heliocentric orbit near Mars. Both side boosters landed successfully at LZ-1 and 2, but the center’s drone ship landing failed. Arabsat-6A April 11, 2019 First Falcon Heavy to use Block 5 boosters, the side boosters landed successfully, but the center core’s drone ship landing failed again. STP-2 June 25, 2019 The first night launch of the Falcon Heavy, launched a plethora of satellites into orbit, including Lightsail-2. The landing outcomes remained the same as in previous attempts. USSF-44 November 1, 2022 Launch directly into geosynchronous orbit for the DoD. SpaceX did not attempt to recover the center core.