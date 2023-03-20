This week ahead in rocket launches: Relativity tries again, Electron number three, more

We have another busy week ahead with four launches scheduled around the globe, all from different companies. Check out below to see what is launching.

March 22 Rocket Lab Electron The Beat Goes On, 4:45 a.m. EDT LC-1B, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand

March 22/23 Relativity Terran 1 Good Luck Have Fun, 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. EDT (Debut) SLC-16, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

March 24 SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Group 5-5, 9:07 a.m. EDT SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

March 25 ISRS GSLV Mk.3 OneWeb 18, 11:30 p.m. EDT Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota, India



Electron making New Zealand 2023 debut

Rocket Lab has already launched two Electrons this year, but both of those took place from the company’s new Virginia launch site. Only a few days after its previous launch, this mission will take place at LC-1B in New Zealand.

The mission will carry two satellites for BlackSky, a “real-time geospatial intelligence” company. This mission is also sporting the fancy new recovery-ready Electron booster. These boosters have a shiny outside to help with heat dissipation and red accents to tell you, “this one is different.”

Rocket Lab won’t attempt a helicopter recovery, instead fishing the booster out of the ocean with a contracted ship.

A shiny and red Rocket Lab Electron booster. Image: Rocket Lab

Relativity reattempting debut Terran 1 launch

After attempting to launch its first Terran 1 rocket a couple of weeks ago, Relativity is back with a late-night launch window. This will be the first 3D printed (about 85%) rocket to launch and, if successful, the first to orbit. Relativity is also still in the running to be the first company to launch a rocket to orbit powered by Methane, the fuel of choice for many new vehicles (including SpaceX’s Starship).

Nothing will be on the rocket except for one of the company’s first failed prints. Rightfully named, Good Luck Have Fun will be a major milestone for both the company and the industry, with yet another company doing the ranks of commercial launch providers.

The first launch attempt on March 8 was scrubbed due to propellant temperatures on the second stage. This led to a few days delay until the next launch window on March 11. Relativity got extremely close to launching with an abort at T-0.5 seconds and then again at T-45 seconds. The final abort was caused by pressure being only one psi too low. Here’s to some better luck on Wednesday night!

Relativity’s first Terran 1 rocket at SLC-16, ready for launch. Credit: Relativity / Trevor Mahlmann

OneWeb one launch closer to constellation completion

OneWeb will launch its second to last batch of satellites to orbit this week on board an Indian rocket named the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk. 3. At least you can’t complain about not knowing what it does, right?

The launcher will hold 36 OneWeb satellites, with the final batch of its first-generation satellites to be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket in May. OneWeb was forced to find new rides to space after Russia invaded Ukraine and demanded the UK government divest from the company. In response, OneWeb left its satellites in Russian hands and canceled all future Soyuz launches.

In total OneWeb will have 629 satellites in orbit, with about 600 active and the remaining being on-orbit spares.