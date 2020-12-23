Voyager Space acquiring Nanoracks, reportedly investing $50 million in company behind new ISS airlock in 2021

Earlier this week we saw the first installation of a commercially developed airlock from Nanoracks on the International Space Station. Now CNBC reports that Voyager Space Holdings will acquire the company behind the Bishop Airlock.

Voyager Space Holdings’ fourth acquisition in a little over a year since it was established is a majority stake in the parent company of Nanoracks, a space services and hardware specialist that has sent more than 1,000 missions to the International Space Station. Voyager intends to take a majority stake in X.O. Markets, the holding company of Nanoracks, in a deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Voyager Space Holdings CEO Dylan Taylor says Nanoracks is being infused with “quite a bit of cash” to grow the business, an investment CNBC reports could be over $50 million in the next year. Read the full report here and the official announcement here.

More

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!