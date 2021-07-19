Space Explored Podcast 25: SpaceX’s droneships arrive at new homes, Hurley retires, what do we call Branson and Bezos?
Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss SpaceX’s new droneship locations. As Of Course I Still Love You arrives in California and A Shortfall of Gravitas arrives in Florida. Long-time astronaut Doug Hurley retires from the astronaut corp and they try to answer the question of what to call Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
