Space Time 9: Space in 2020 with Alex Orphanos from ‘Today In Space’

Space Explored’s Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski unpack the last week in launches from SpaceX’s SXM-7 mission to Astra’s first rocket reaching space, the latest status update on Space Launch System and the Artemis I mission around the Moon, Canada’s plans to send the first Canadian astronaut to the Moon, Space Force naming its members and gaining its first astronaut, three Crew-3 astronauts being named, updates on Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket, and much more.
Subscribe
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Alex Orpanos @ELGR3CO
Topics
- In-flight abort test – Commercial Crew Program
- Solar Orbiter Launch Takes Solar Science to New Heights
- Solar Orbiter Returns First Data, Snaps Closest Pictures of the Sun
- NASA taps SpaceX’s Dragon XL to deliver cargo for Gateway lunar missions
- Here’s what SpaceX is delivering to the ISS on CRS-20
- NASA taps SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to develop human landing systems for Artemis moon mission
- Early SpaceX prototype test ends in fiery explosion, unrelated to NASA astronaut mission
- NASA names team planning to send engineers and scientists on suborbital spaceflight missions
- NASA rover Perseverance is on the way to Mars following successful ULA Atlas V launch
- Splashdown! Dragon returns to Earth after historic test flight
- Boaters crash NASA astronaut splashdown for SpaceX mission in dangerous coordinated effort
- Life on Venus? Scientists haven’t ruled it out with atmospheric phosphine molecule discovery
- RAWR! NASA’s OSIRIS-REx collecting rocks from ‘ancient space time capsule’ Bennu today
- OSIRIS-REx team successfully expedited stowage process of Bennu surface sample to keep from losing more material
- LIVE: Watch Space Explored’s livestream of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronaut launch to ISS
- SpaceX Starship: SN8 aced launch and bellyflop maneuver; landing explosive, data collected
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!