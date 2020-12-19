Space Time 8: Last launches of 2020, Canada going to the Moon, Artemis update

Space Explored’s Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski unpack the last week in launches from SpaceX’s SXM-7 mission to Astra’s first rocket reaching space, the latest status update on Space Launch System and the Artemis I mission around the Moon, Canada’s plans to send the first Canadian astronaut to the Moon, Space Force naming its members and gaining its first astronaut, three Crew-3 astronauts being named, updates on Amazon’s Project Kuiper and Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket, and much more.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Topics
- SpaceX Falcon 9 launches SXM-7 for SiriusXM [Gallery]
- Astra reaches space for the first time with Rocket 3.2 launch
- NASA awards launch contracts to three companies through its Launch Services Program
- Virgin Galactic suborbital spaceplane falls short of reaching space during weekend test flight
- Virgin Galactic and Masten Space Systems join 4 companies in NASA Flight Opportunities program
- Virgin Orbit forced to halt prep for next plane-based rocket launch test due to COVID-19
- OneWeb, back in business, is about to expand its internet satellite constellation
- SLS: NASA proceeding with wet dress rehearsal next week after fuel temperature paused test
- Canada and NASA strike agreement on Artemis Gateway; SLS will fly first Canadian around Moon
- Airbus officially hands over first European Service Module to NASA ahead of Artemis I mission
- Artemis I: NASA opts to “use as is” after an Orion backup Power and Data Unit comms card failed
- Watch as first astronaut transfers to Space Force while aboard ISS
- Space Force demotes member for being late due to buying a PS5
- Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test, according to US Space Command
- Meet the Guardians: U.S. Space Force officially names its members
- NASA and ESA name three astronauts for SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the ISS, one seat open for now
- Project Kuiper: Amazon will be “rocket agnostic” when sending internet satellites to orbit
- Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket selected to join NASA’s Launch Services Program
- Biden picks Pete Buttigieg to run agency that oversees commercial space launches
- U.S. Department of Transportation sees record number of commercial space launches in 2020
- ESA and ArianeGroup joining cost saving, reusable rocket game with Themis and Prometheus
- No, NASA did not claim there will be no sunlight for six days
- RTLS: How SpaceX returns Falcon 9 rocket boosters to land
